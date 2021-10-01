COUER d'ALENE, Idaho - Just over a week ago, North Idaho College's (NIC) board voted to fire former President Dr. Richard MacLennan without cause. Now, MacLennan is suing his former employer and members of the board for allegedly violating NIC polices and state and federal laws.
In the suit, MacLennan argues that his termination by the board was in retaliation of his reporting of suspected violations of the law by trustees.
Those reports included allegations against board chair Todd Banducci stating he verbally and physically assaulted a female colleague in 2019, threatened to unlawfully fire McLennan in multiple scenarios and confronted another employee for contributing to Banducci's political rival.
The suit states that after McLennan reported the suspected law violations, he was accused of "crying wolf" by Vice Chair Greg McKenzie and his competence was questioned publicly and privately.
McLennan also noted that in his most recent performance review he received low scores in nearly all areas while previous reports have been overwhelmingly positive.
The suit calls for at least $10,000 in damages awarded to McLennan. He is also asking to be reinstated with compensation for lost wages.