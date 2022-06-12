Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following county, Spokane. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&