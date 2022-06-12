COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The log of inmates booked in Kootenai County Jail was updated to include those arrested yesterday for criminal conspiracy after a U-Haul was pulled over for a traffic stop and 31 men in riot gear were found inside.
According to a police briefing yesterday afternoon, law enforcement received a call from a concerned citizen who said they saw around 20 people in masks jump into the back of the truck looking like 'a little army.'
The men were charged with criminal conspiracy, a misdemeanor, a given a bond of $300 each. At present, none of the men are listed in the current inmate roster.
The list includes:
- BOYCE, JARED MICHAEL
- BRENNER, NATHAN DAVID
- BROWN, COLTON MICHAEL
- BUSTER, JOSIAH DANIEL
- BUSTER, MISHAEL JOSHUA
- CENTER, DEVIN WAYNE
- CORIO, DYLAN CARTER
- DURHAM, WINSTON WORTH
- GARLAND, GARRET JOSEPH
- HANEY, BRANDEN MITCHEL
- JESSOP, RICHARD JACOB
- JOHNSON, JAMES MICHAEL
- JOHNSON, JAMES JULIUS
- MORAN, CONNOR PATRICK
- MORRIS, KIERAN PADRAIG
- NORMAN, LAWRENCE ALEXANDER
- OLEARY, JUSTIN MICHAEL
- PRUITT, CAMERON KATHAN
- RANKIN, FORREST CLARK
- ROUSSEAU, THOMAS RYAN
- RYAN, CONOR JAMES
- SIMPSON, SPENCER THOMAS
- SISENSTEIN, ALEXANDER NICHOLAI
- SMITH, DEREK JOSEPH
- TABLER, DAKOTA RAY
- TUCKER, STEVEN DERRICK
- VAN HORN, WESLEY EVAN
- WAGNER, MITCHELL FREDERICK
- WHITFIELD, NATHANIEL TAYLOR
- WHITSOM, GRAHAM JONES
- WHITTED, ROBERT BENJAMIJN
Their mugshots have been shared by Kootenai County Sheriff's Office as well.
Three of the men listed have profiles in a database from Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a nonprofit dedicated to tracking hate groups and protecting vulnerable people.
While there has been no official confirmation of the group's affiliation, many were observed to have patches on their clothes with the insignia of the Patriot Front on it, a white nationalist group founded after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA in 2017. Most notable in the list is Thomas Rousseau, the founder of the Patriot Front.
The group's manifesto states in part, "An African, for example, may have lived, worked, and even been classed as a citizen in America for centuries, yet he is not American. He is, as he likely prefers to be labelled, an African in America. The same rule applies to others who are not of the founding stock of our people as well as to those who do not share the common unconscious that permeates throughout our greater civilization, and the European diaspora."
Two others, Joseph Garland and Mitchell Wagner, have also been identified by SPLC.