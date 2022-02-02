COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - "One bacon burger for pickup," said Nate Schmidt, owner of Schmidty's Burgers.
These words mean a lot to the owners of Schmidty's Burgers.
They mean that a burger is ready, but they also mean that a burger is being made in their restaurant.
And that's something, owners Nate and Denise Schmidt thought they may not be able to do again.
Two years ago, a group of six local Coeur d'Alene businesses caught fire, burning to the ground.
"It was a pretty sad feeling, seeing something that you had built ground up, just gone," she said.
And rebuilding the last two years, was met with, "waiting, a lot of waiting," Schmidt said.
Because of the COVID delays, "Getting equipment took 4 to 5 times longer, trying to stay positive through it all was the key thing," Schimdt said.
After every challenge, they made it and made it through it with the support of the community:
During the last two years, they also created a new burger - The Beast Mode Burger, made with four different types of meat, wagyu, bison, wild boar, and elk.
They are open Tuesday through Sunday 11 to 8 pm.