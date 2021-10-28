RATHDRUM, Idaho - A home in Rathdrum exploded Thursday afternoon after a gas leak was reported earlier in the morning, leading to an engulfing blaze that sent flames high into the sky.
Avista Utilities responded to the gas leak call around 10:00 a.m., hours later, as Avista workers were working on a fix, the gas apparently ignited blowing out windows and doors.
Multiple people were inside, including property owners and Avista employees, the property owner suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Firefighters responded and got the situation under control. The home has been deemed a total loss.
Neighbors were sent to Rathdrum Community Center while their homes are inspected and deemed safe to return to.
Avista is working to make sure the gas leak in under control and firefighters plan to visit multiple times during the night to check for hot spots.