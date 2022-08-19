BOISE, Idaho – A man from Hangerman was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
According to court records, this is not the first time 64-year-old Edward Vance has been convicted for this crime. While on supervised release for his prior possession conviction, Vance's probation officer located child pornography on his electronic devices.
The probation officer referred the investigation to the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which then obtained a federal search warrant to examine the devices.
Investigation carried out by ICAC located thousands of images and videos of child pornography during their search.
Following his 10 year sentence, a U.S. district judge additionally ordered a lifetime term of supervised release following his incarceration. Additionally, Vance must forfeit the devices used to commit the offense and register as a sex offender.