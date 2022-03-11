BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Governor Brad Little announced Friday his run for re-election.
According to Little's office, he has received nearly $1.6 million from 2,700 contributions from Idaho residents and businesses.
His campaign is set to start following the close of Idaho's legislative session.
Little released the following statements from himself and his staff:
“As Governor, my priority has been to make Idaho the best place to live, do business, and raise a family. During my first term, together, we achieved billions in historic tax relief, record investments in transportation, and continued our strong support for education in Idaho – and we are just getting started!”
“Simply put, Governor Brad Little has delivered results for Idaho families,” Hayden Rogers, Governor Little’s Campaign Manager, said. “Under Governor Little’s conservative leadership, Idaho has become the least regulated state, fought back against federal overreach, supported our brave first responders, and delivered more than a billion dollars in tax relief to Idaho families. This is why Idahoans from across the state support Governor Little.”
“I am humbled by the support we have received throughout Idaho,” said Governor Little. “I am committed to continue working on behalf of all Idahoans to strengthen our economy, invest in education and protect our values so everyone, especially our children and grandchildren, will have the ability to build careers and raise their families here in Idaho.”