Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin addresses a rally on the Statehouse steps in Boise, Idaho on Sept. 15, 2021. Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene were among the speakers at a white nationalist gathering in Florida. McGeachin delivered a taped speech to the America First Political Action Conference on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, while Greene appeared in person. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)