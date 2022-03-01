BOISE, Idaho - On Feb. 25, Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke to a white nationalist gathering in Florida.
McGeachin delivered a taped speech to a converence America First Political Action Conference, led by Nick Fuentes, while Greene appeared in person.
Her speech included statements that she needs, “freedom fighters all over this country that are willing to stand up and fight,” even when that means fighting “amongst our own ranks.”
She also bragged about signing executive orders when Governor Brad Little was out of the state banning mask mandates and vaccine mandates, as well as signing the 1776 Action Pledge and attempting to ban discussions of race and inequity in schools.
Other notable instances of the conference included attendees cheering for Russian President Vladimir Putin after he ordered his forces to invade Ukraine.
While several Republican groups and political figures in Idaho have soundly condemned McGreachin's involvement with the group, Gov. Little waited three days to respond to the matter, a move which has resulted in some criticism from his opposition as well as his base.
In a tweet, Gov. Little said, "It is extremely unfortunate anyone in elected office in Idaho must make statements like these, but let me be clear - I fully reject racism in all its forms. There is no place for racism and hate in the great State fo Idaho. As Governor, I will continue to stand up for Idahoans' values and work to make our state the place where our children and grandchildren choose to stay."
Notably, Gov. Little did not address McGreachin or the conference itself in his statement, something that did not go unnoticed.
McGeachin herself has not shown any remorse for her appearance. Allegedly, in a fundraising email to supporters obtained by The Daily Beast, McGeachin insisted she is “ready to fight” and feels “energized and defiant” in response to “the mainstream media’s latest smear campaign.”