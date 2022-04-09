NAPLES, Idaho - On April 5, Idaho Fish and Game learned a llama and sheep had been killed overnight, with the landowner suspecting a grizzly bear was the culprit.
On the evening of the incident, he reported seeing a reddish-brown bear but was unsure if it was a grizzly or black bear. Despite the name, the color and size of these bears can be misleading. IDFG offers other identifying features that more clearly indicate the species of bear.
When IDFG arrived the next day, grizzly bear tracks were quickly located and identified. In coordination with a trapper from Wildlife Services, traps and cameras were placed on the resident's property.
No bear activity was detected for the next two days. On April 8, however, the landowners again contacted IDFG staff and informed them two additional sheep and a goat had been killed. IDFG checked the cameras and confirmed the grizzly bear was the culprit.
IDFG is working with the landowners to protect the remaining livestock, including the removal of animal carcasses, securing attractants where feasible, and corralling livestock inside of an electrified fence.
Additional traps were placed on the resident's property. Upon successful trapping the grizzly, IDFG will confirm whether the bear has been encountered before by looking for ear tags or other markers. Staff will than work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to collect biological data. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be used for future tracking of its movements.
Panhandle landowners can contact IDFG to request support securing bear attractants, supplies for protecting livestock, and for a variety of educational material by visiting the website or calling (208)769-1414.
IDFG would like to remind residents that the region is bear country, and springtime is when grizzlies and other wildlife becomes active once again. They offer these steps to make their property less attractive to bears:
- Properly dispose of attractants, including trash, animal carcasses, compost, livestock feed and beehives.
- Securely store food, garbage and other attractants in a bear-resistant place.
- Keep pet food secured as you do your own. Bears like pet food as much as your pet does.
- Avoid filling bird feeders until wintertime.
- Do not bury or throw garbage into the nearby woods.
- Make sure to clean your grills and keep them in a building, if possible.
Should you see or encounter a bear, follow these tips:
- Never approach bears, always stay at least 300 feet away.
- Do not interrupt bear activities.
- Never feed bears.
- Carry bear spray and know how to use it.
- Never run if you encounter a bear.
- Know the difference between a defensive encounter and a predatory encounter and how to respond in each situation. Check out this helpful video for details.