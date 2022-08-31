HAYDEN, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District (PHD) said that a recent water sample from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) found harmful algae in Spirit Lake and Lake Cocolalla.
PHD said they found a harmful algae bloom in both lakes and are urging the public to use caution near the lakes.
PHD said the algae blooms are common, but they can produce dangerous toxins when they present.
If you are planning to recreate at Spirit Lake or Lake Cocolalla, PHD said you should avoid swimming or exposure to lake water. If it gets on to your skin, wash it off with fresh, clean water.
If you eat fish from the lakes, PHD recommended you remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking it.
PHD said symptoms of exposure to algae blooms include hives, diarrhea, vomiting and coughing. If you were exposed and are having symptoms, reach out to your doctor.