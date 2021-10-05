HARRISON, Idaho - A Harrison man is being held on a vehicular manslaughter charge after crashing his car with three of his family members inside, one of which did not survive.
The four occupants had just been at an Octoberfest event in Harrison Saturday night, according to police investigation. Witnesses placed 70-year-old Michael L. Holiman in the drivers seat.
The other three were 39-year-old Craig and 40-year-old Patricia Holiman, both sustained non-life threatening injuries. 69-year-old Nancy Holiman died at the scene.
At the hospital, police determined that Michael had been drinking alcohol. They obtained a warrant to test his blood-alcohol level.
Michael was treated and then taken to the Public Safety Building to be book on for vehicular manslaughter. On Tuesday, he was released on his own recognizance.