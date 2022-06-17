COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A man and woman from Hayden were arrested in January this year for grievous bodily harm of their 7-week-old baby and have now both pled guilty.
In December 2021, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) began investigating after the infant was reported to authorities by hospital staff for traumatic injuries. It was determined the child had been sexually assaulted as well.
The couple was arrested a month later, following investigation by authorities.
The Kootenai County prosecutor confirmed the baby sustained at least 14 fractures, as well as internal damage and genital trauma.
For her role in the abuse, 26-year-old Hailey Harris pled guilty to felony injury to a child in late March. In an interview with police, she admitted to causing some of the injuries. She is held on at $100,000 bond, and her sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22.
This week, 26-year-old Nicholas Branson pled guilty to felony charges of injury to a child, as well as forcible sexual penetration by foreign object, admitting to police he injured and sexually abused the 7-week-old.
Branson is being held on a $250,000 bond. He must undergo psychosexual evaluation before his sentencing, which is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Felony injury to a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while forcible sexual penetration has a maximum penalty of life in prison.
The baby's current condition is unknown, but police confirmed in January the child was no longer in danger.