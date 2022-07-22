Thomas Hayes
Thomas Hayes via mother Rebecca Hovey
SALMON, Idaho - The family of Thomas Patrick Hayes reached out to KHQ to let us know that their son one of the two killed in the crash a firefighting helicopter crash. 
 
A spokesperson for the Salmon-Challice National Forest Service confirmed Hayes' identity along with Jared Bird, a 36-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska. 
 
According to his mother, Rebecca Hovey, Hayes was 41 years old, has three children and a girlfriend in Post Falls who had two kids who he viewed as his own. 
 
Hovey said that he had plans to work for Life Flight.
 
Hayes was pilot for many years served in the Air Force where he got his start as a mechanic and worked his way to pilot. 
 
"He was a staunch military man, a true patriot, an upright hardworking person and citizen, and a perfectionist," Hovey said. 
 
He grew up in Orofino and has family in Saint Maries and Lewiston.
 
According to his mother, he was driven and this was his passion. 
 
"We will miss so badly, but he died doing what he loved." Covey said. "He loved his children and his family."

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!