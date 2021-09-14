BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - Panhandle Health District has issued a public health advisory for Solomon Lake near Bonners Ferry due to cyanobacteria, more commonly known as a harmful algal bloom.
The district is urging the public to use caution when swimming in the water or spending time nearby on shore - especially if you, a family member, or a pet could swallow some of the water.
These algae blooms have the potential to produce dangerous toxins, especially when accumulated in high concentrations. Symptoms of exposure to algal toxins vary according to exposure. Symptoms include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and/or wheezing.
Pets, children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are most at-risk of harmful exposure.