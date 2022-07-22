SALMON, Idaho - A helicopter fighting the Moose Fire went down Thursday afternoon carrying two pilots.
The CH-47D Series 'Chinook' helicopter was operated by ROTAK Helicopter Services. The company said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
A spokesperson for ROTAK said emergency medical crews were responding to the scene.
No updates on the pilots' status or identities have been released. ROTAK said more will be revealed as information is confirmed.
"Company leadership asks for prayers and privacy on behalf on the involved families at this time.
The Moose Fire sparked on Sunday afternoon around 20 miles north of Salmon, Idaho. The U.S. Fire Service estimates a burn area of over 23,000 acres.