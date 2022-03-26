COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, March 25, the Coeur d'Alene Police say historic suffragette statue on the corner of 6th St. and Sherman Ave. was defaced with yellow spray paint, as was the sidewalk around it.
The face of the statue was completely covered in yellow paint, the demand for women's right to vote covered by a large 'X', and the phrase 'BETA MALES' scrawled on the sidewalk. The term beta males is a derogatory insult aimed at men perceived as 'weak' or 'effeminate,' referencing a long debunked myth of wolf hierarchy in packs.
CDAPD is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact them by calling 208-769-2320 or 208- 769-2296. You can also text keyword CDAPDTIP to 847-411 with the information.
Additionally, the Coeur d'Alene Downtown Association has offered to gather donations to fund a reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. In a release from police, they explain, "The Downtown Association will be responsible for receiving donations as well as the delivery of the reward if the suspect(s) is identified and arrested."
If you'd like to aid the effort to catch the vandals, you can send a check to the Association at:
105 N. 1st St., STE 100
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814
Donations can also be made online on their website.
As of 1 p.m. on March 26, the reward total is $1,000.