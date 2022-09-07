KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Services were restored for the Huetter Rest Area Wednesday, after closure due to sanitation areas, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).
On Aug. 2, IDT announced it would be limiting the service at the rest stop, which lies between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene. The service disruption included a full closure of the westbound rest area.
“Back in late June, we had to terminate our contract with the cleaning company,” Operations Engineer Ryan Hawkins said in August. “The restroom and grounds were not being maintained per the standards of the contract and were posing a health risk.”
ITD hired another contractor to perform a deep clean, which allowed them to reopen, but they're still looking for a long-term cleaning contract.
You can check the status of all rest stops in Idaho here.