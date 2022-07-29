IDAHO - Thirteen great danes were rescued from an Idaho residence in Nez Perce County Thursday where they were living in their own filth, according to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network (IARN).
IARN said the dogs are friendly and in desperate need of placement. In the mean time, they are asking for donations and supplies.
The dogs were being used for breeding up until their owner passed away. IARN said the dogs had minor injuries, pregnancies, and none were vaccinated or spayed/neutered.
The rescue is looking for straw, vet care, slip leads, buckets, large fans and food as the dogs were being fed a "terrible diet."
For more information about how you can help IARN out, click here.