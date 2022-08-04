NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - A dozen more great danes have been recovered from the same location following a Nez Perce County Sheriff Office search warrant.
Concerned citizens reportedly tipped the IARN off about the additional dogs. The total count has risen to 25 great danes after the siezure.
"Yes, we knew a search warrant would be happening. We weren’t ignoring those of you who messaged about other dogs. We just couldn’t say anything at the time. It’s a longgg story," IARN wrote on Facebook.
IARN said the owner is being cited and "there will be charges."
The additional great danes cannot be adopted immediatly becuase they were siezed in a search. They have to stay in the foster or rescue system for now.
IARN is however asking for donatations to get these pups medical care and food. More info on how you can help HERE.
Last Updated: August 4 at 6:30 a.m.
Thirteen great danes were rescued from an Idaho residence in Nez Perce County Thursday where they were living in their own filth, according to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network (IARN).
IARN said the dogs are friendly and in desperate need of placement. In the mean time, they are asking for donations and supplies.
The dogs were being used for breeding up until their owner passed away. IARN said the dogs had minor injuries, pregnancies, and none were vaccinated or spayed/neutered.
The rescue is looking for straw, vet care, slip leads, buckets, large fans and food as the dogs were being fed a "terrible diet."
For more information about how you can help IARN out, click here.