KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho couple is facing felony charges for allegedly neglecting their two-year-old child for so long that the child was nearly killed, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutors Office (KCPO).
The child was reportedly hospitalized for malnutrition which was causing heart failure. A doctor who examined the two-year-old "described the child as suffering from severe malnutrition rarely seen in non-third world countries," the report from the prosecutor said.
The couple, Ashley and Matthew Lipscomb, are suspected on physically and emotionally neglecting the child for months if not a year. Police were set on arrested them, but due to disagreements in the courts they have not been jailed.
The prosecutor's office reported that law enforcement had initially obtained an arrest warrant signed by Benewah County Judge Douglas Payne. They said the warrant was then struck down by Judge Clark Peterson "on his own motion in a sealed child protection action."
Prosecutors filed a motion to set the Lipscombs bond at $100,000 but that was also denied in court Tuesday by Judge John Cafferty.
"Deputy Prosecutor Molly Nivison argued that the defendants are facing significant prison time, a high likelihood of conviction based upon the medical evidence, the defendants’ own admissions, and the high degree of culpability they demonstrated by subjecting the child to such abuse for a lengthy period of time. All of these factors, the State argued, create a risk of flight and public safety concerns," KCPO's statement said.
Cafferty pointed to the Lipscombs' ties to the community, lack of criminal history and the fact that their arrest warrants had already been quashed.
The charge the couple will face is felony injury to a child, which carries up to 10 years in prison. At this point, they will stay out of jail until their trial.