HAYDEN, Idaho - The parents of a seven-week-old infant were booked into Kootenai County Jail last weekend for allegedly harming and raping the child, according to officials.
The injured infant was brought to Kootenai Health on December 11, 2021. Kootenai County deputies and investigators responded and over the course of the month it was determined that the child had been sexually assaulted.
The parents, 26-year-old Nicholas T. Branson and 26-year-old Hailey N. Harris of Hayden are being charged with felony injury to child and felony forced penetration by a foreign object.
They were both arrested and booked into jail last weekend and are being held on $20,000 bail.
The sheriff's department said they couldn't provide many details on the status of the infant due to its age but said that it is no longer in danger.