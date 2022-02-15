Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) has been deactivated in all Idaho health districts, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) who said staffing and blood shortages have stabilized.
CSC was activated in Southwest District Health, Central District Health, and South Central District Health in southern Idaho on Jan. 24. DHW said the situation has been closely monitored and the districts have reported a move to contingency care.
“Even though things are improving, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and the testing percent positivity is still very high,” DHW Director Dave Jeppesen said in a release. “Please continue to take the recommended precautions and get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask in public places, and stay home if you feel sick so those numbers keep trending in the right direction.”
IDW said it could still be some time before the Idaho health care system return to normal operations. They said circumstances are generally improving but are variable.