DHW

Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) has been deactivated in all Idaho health districts, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) who said staffing and blood shortages have stabilized.

CSC was activated in Southwest District Health, Central District Health, and South Central District Health in southern Idaho on Jan. 24. DHW said the situation has been closely monitored and the districts have reported a move to contingency care.

“Even though things are improving, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and the testing percent positivity is still very high,” DHW Director Dave Jeppesen said in a release. “Please continue to take the recommended precautions and get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask in public places, and stay home if you feel sick so those numbers keep trending in the right direction.” 

IDW said it could still be some time before the Idaho health care system return to normal operations. They said circumstances are generally improving but are variable.

Tags

Current Contests

Super Proposal

Super Proposal

    Nominate a deserving couple to win a stunning diamond engagement ring by Jewelry Design Center. The proposal will be pre-recorded and aired during halftime of the Big Game airing on February 13th on KHQ!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!