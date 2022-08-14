BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community on Saturday.
Michael Frangesh was last seen at a job site near Boise Airport around at 8 a.m. on Aug. 13. He was convicted for aggravated driving under the influence in Bannock County and has been up for parole since February 2020, and was to be discharged on Feb. 17, 2029.
Frangesh is a white, 60-year-old man standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and grey hair.
If you see Frangesh or have information on his whereabouts, IDOC asks you to call 9-1-1.