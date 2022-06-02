KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The sheriff's deputies in Kootenai County have some major beef. Beef with pork.
Okay, there's no beef. But deputies did find this porker near W. Robison Ave and N. Atlas Rd.
It's unclear from the Facebook post whether the piggy was under arrest or facing any charges. Deputies were looking for the big fella's family.
A quick scroll through the Facebook comments (if you can make it past all the pig puns) shows that the pig's rightful owner is aware of it's absence and is presumably in contact with deputies to bail it out.