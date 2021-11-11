HIBBARD, Idaho - An Idaho family is in disbelief and seeking justice after their nine-month-old St. Bernard was shot with a barbed arrow.
The Robinson family told EastIdahoNews.com they were in the process of mowing their lawn with their three dogs roaming the pasture when it happened.
Valerie Robinson and her children has just gone inside when they heard a thump from outside. They came out to find a bloody scene.
Upon calling the dogs, only two returned. The family went searching for Diesel, their St. Bernard, to find him cowering behind a propane tank with something protruding from his leg.
Diesel was hurried to the vet where an x-ray image revealed an arrow deep within the pup's leg that was spiked with blades.
The barbed arrow, which the Robinson's found is illegal to hunt with in Idaho, could not be pulled out. Diesel had to be cut open from his underbelly so vets could push the arrow all the way through.
"It just tore him apart. It was awful,” Robinson told EastIdahoNews.
The family has reported the attack and turned the arrow over to Madison County Sheriff's Office. Chief Deputy Bart Quayle said there is a suspect being looked at. He noted that the Sheriff is taking the offense seriously and will "seek prosecution to the fullest."
According to the Robinson family, Diesel is on antibiotics, sedatives and painkillers. He's been traumatized by the event and is scared of going outdoors but is safe in their garage where he is recovering slowly.