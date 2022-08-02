Brad Little Idaho Governor
BOISE, Idaho - The Biden Administration on Tuesday announced a lawsuit against Idaho's restrictive abortion ban. 

Idaho Gov. Brad Little responded with the following statement:

“Our nation’s highest court returned the issue of abortion to the states to regulate – end of story. The U.S. Justice Department’s interference with Idaho’s pro-life law is another example of Biden overreaching yet again while he continues to ignore issues that really should demand his attention – like crushing inflation and the open border with Mexico.

“Here in Idaho, we are proud that we have led the country in protecting preborn lives. I will continue to work with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to vigorously uphold state sovereignty and defend Idaho’s laws in the face of federal meddling,” Governor Little said.

