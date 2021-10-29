BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Governor Brad Little announced Friday that he will be joining the multistate lawsuit against President Joe Biden's contractor vaccine mandate.
“President Biden’s federal contractor vaccine mandate not only harms Idaho workers and businesses that partner with the federal government, but it forces states to implement Biden mandates that are without legal precedent. Tens of millions in university research dollars are at stake. This is coercive federal overreach, and it must be stopped,” Governor Little said.
The mandate, announced in September, would require near 100 million Americans to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.
The Idaho Office of the State Board of Education is also participating in the lawsuit as Idaho universities stand to lose $89 million in research funding, according to Little's office.