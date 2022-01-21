POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho Governor Brad Little stopped by Post Falls Friday morning and spoke about his budget plans, as well as a record number budget surplus.
The Governor said the state has 1.9 billion dollars in budget surplus.
According to Little, when the federal government spiked the economy with 6 trillion dollars, it rewarded the Gem State. Because, the Governor says, he was conservative with his spending.
He says other states were spending at a much higher level.
The governor added that the state had 23 percent more revenue than they anticipated.
He said North Idaho can expect to see some of that money through, "Record tax relief, record investment in educations and roads, the surety if the regional economy or world economy does something, that those commitments we made will continue to be met."
The Governor said the first thing that people in North Idaho will see is the highway district accelerating road maintenance and expansion.