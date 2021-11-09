The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and Southwest District Health are reporting the first death of a Idaho child due to COVID-19.
The child was an infant and passed away in October. The departments are holding all details from the public to protect the family's privacy.
The 0-4 year age group accounts for the second smallest percentage of COVID-19 deaths in the county, according to CDC data.
“Our hearts go out to the family of this child,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health. “Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.”
The DHW recommends pregnant mothers and parents to get themselves vaccinated against the virus to prevent the potential spread from parent to child.