The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and Southwest District Health are reporting the first death of a Idaho child due to COVID-19.  

The child was an infant and passed away in October. The departments are holding all details from the public to protect the family's privacy.

The 0-4 year age group accounts for the second smallest percentage of COVID-19 deaths in the county, according to CDC data

“Our hearts go out to the family of this child,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health. “Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.”

The DHW recommends pregnant mothers and parents to get themselves vaccinated against the virus to prevent the potential spread from parent to child. 

