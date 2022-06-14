The Bonner County man arrested for first-degree murder and cannibalism is now being held only on a murder charge after a judge ruled not enough evidence was presented to hold him for cannibalism.
James D. Russell was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder and cannibalism of 70-year-old David Flaget in September.
After a standoff with police, Russell was taken into custody and the body of the deceased Flaget recovered from his own truck, upside-down in the passenger seat and naked from the waist down. He had severe trauma to the head, and evidence indicated several areas of his body had been maimed post-mortem.
Investigators described the scene of Russell's apartment, stating they'd found, "suspected human flesh, latex gloves, bloody newspapers, bloody pieces of duct tape, cutting implements with suspected blood and several areas of blood."
Additionally, the microwave was bloodied, pieces of human flesh recovered, and latex gloves and bloody duct tape found. Court documents state Russell said he believed eating Flaget's flesh would "cure his brain."
Still, the judge determined the evidence was not conclusive enough to hold Russell on. As such, he's being held on first-degree murder charges only.