WALLACE, Idaho - A miner with the New Jersey Mining Company is recovering at Kootenai Health after he was injured in an underground incident at the Golden Chest Mine in Wallace.
According to Grant Brackebusch, the Vice President of New Jersey Mining Company, the miner was working underground when a slab of rocks fell off a wall and buried him while he was drilling. Brackebusch says his partner, and other miners, reacted quickly and got him unburied. The Prichard Murray Volunteer Fire Department then showed up on scene and helped get the miner out of the mine and down to the hospital quickly.
Brackebusch says he’s not sure the full extent of the miner’s injuries, but knows he has multiple broken bones and is in surgery at Kootenai Health. He believes the miner will make a recovery.
Right now the Golden Chest Mine is closed as a federal inspector is doing an investigation. Brackebusch says that the portion of the mine in which the miner was injured will be closed for some time, but miners will be able to resume their work in other areas of the mine. However, he says for the time being, all 17 workers for the company are taking a breather, regrouping, and will be there for the injured miner and his family.
The Golden Chest Mine is a gold mine, and New Jersey Mining Company has been operating in it for about 5 years. According to a news release from the company, they achieved revenues from gold concentrate sales of $5.5 million for 2020.