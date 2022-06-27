NAMPA, Idaho - The AMBER alert has been canceled by Idaho State Patrol.
They did not say the children were found, instead writing that the victims and suspect are no longer of interest to the Nampa Police Department.
No other information has been shared at this time.
Last Updated: June 27 at 8:00 a.m.
A search is underway for two abducted children in Nampa, Idaho Monday.
An AMBER ALERT was sent out for the children who was last seen at 423 14th Avenue S., Nampa, Idaho 83651.
The AMBER Alert, from the Idaho State Police (ISP), said the children are thought to be with their babysitter who is possibly doing drugs, and are thought to be in imminent danger.
One of the children, 11-months-old, is described as white, female, has brown, hair, brown eyes, 2-feet tall and weighs 25 pounds.
Her clothing is unknown, but she has a scar under her arm pit.
The second child is a 1-year-old, and is described as white, male, has brown hair, blue eyes, 2-foot-8 and weighs 35 pounds.
His clothing is unknown, but he has a freckle on his left ear, a birthmark on the back of his head at the base of neck and a birthmark on the center of his chest.
The suspect is described as white, female, has brown hair, green eyes, stands 5-foot-3, weighs 165 pounds.
She has dark hair with one side shaven.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a blue 2003 Honda Pilot with either no plates or stolen plates, according to the alert from ISP.
Anyone with information is asked to call 208-465-2257 or 9-1-1 immediately.