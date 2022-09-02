Idaho State Patrol Vehicle

LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Patrol (ISP) reported the results of its emphasis patrols that ran Aug. 25-28.

ISP partnered with Lewiston Police Department and the Nez Perce Sheriff's Office. Throughout the emphasis, officers made arrests for the following charges:

  • Ten DUI's
  • Ten possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Nine possession of marijuana
  • Five possession of felony drugs
  • Two outstanding warrants
  • One unlawful possession of a prescription drug
  • One minor in possession

"We appreciate the efforts of our local law enforcement partners for helping create a safer environment for those attending Hot August Nights," said Patrol Sergeant Chris Middleton. "We wanted to keep families safe by getting impaired drivers off the road. We believe our efforts encouraged drivers to make the right choice and not drive drunk. Every year this is a great event and we look forward to participating again next year."

