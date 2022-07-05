NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a single-vehicle crash which occurred just after 5 p.m. on July 5 and resulted in a fatality.
The accident occurred on Gifford-Reubens Rd. near mile marker 1. A 19-year-old woman was driving northbound from Lewiston when her vehicle—a 2000 Honda Civic—left the road edge, lost control, and rolled. The driver succumbed to her injuries on scene.
The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while ISP investigated. Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, Nez Perce County Coroner, and Lewiston Ambulance assisted ISP on scene.