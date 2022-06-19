IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho - In the early hours on June 19, Idaho State Police (ISP) say a vehicle overturned off of US 95 after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.
According to ISP, they responded to a call at around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday near mile marker 236. The vehicle, a 2007 Audi, had been travelling north on US 95 when the man driving dozed off. The car then crossed the center line and beyond the left shoulder, driving down an embankment and overturning. The vehicle landed 30 yards down the embankment.
A female passenger was also in the vehicle and was asleep at the time of the accident. Both occupants were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, ISP reports. They were transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital.
The crash remains under investigation ISP. The conditions of the man and woman have not been released at this time.
Spot what you think might be an impaired driver? Use the Idaho State Police REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) hotline. Dial *ISP (*477) from your cell phone anywhere in Idaho.