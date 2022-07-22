ADA COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a rollover collision that sent five people to hospital, including two children.
According to ISP, the collision happened on Friday, July 22 just after 4 p.m. on SH-21. A 68-year-old man from Boise was headed southbound in a Chrysler when he drove off the road, rolling the vehicle.
In addition to the driver, a 39-year-old man, a 71-year-old woman, and two juveniles in car seats were passengers in the vehicle. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
ISP did not state the severity of injuries or conditions of those involved, but they stated all five were transported via ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
