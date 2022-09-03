SPOKANE, Wash. - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) received reports of a man-made dam along Lolo Creek, which posed a threat to Chinook salmon migration. Because of the size and potential harm of the dam, IDFG officials are now looking for the people responsible.
IDFG and the Nez Perce Tribal Fishery (NPTF) discovered the dam the bridge that crosses Lolo Creek to Forest Road 5114 near Lolo Campground. The dam was constructed of large rocks, tarp, and green cut trees lashed together with rope.
"So far in 2022 the Tribe has outplanted a total of 2,047 chinook adults into Lolo, Crooked, Newsome, Mill, and American rivers," the Nez Perce tribe said in a statement. "Outplants of adults provide additional opportunities for fish to spawn in nature and they need free flowing access to spawning areas, and artificial dams, and human caused blockages drastically limit these fish in certain areas."
With the help of IFGD conservation officers, Forest Service law enforcement, NPTF staff and concerned citizens, the dam was removed and the stream restored for Chinook salmon to continue their migratory path to spawn.
IFGD said building a dam to create a pool may be a great spot to relax, but there are laws prohibiting the creation of any obstruction which restricts the free and uninterrupted passage of fish in any stream.
Due to the size of this dam and its impacts on Chinook salmon migration, Conservation Officers and Forest Service LEOs are currently seeking assistance from the public on who may have been involved in its construction.
Anyone with information on the construction of “JJ’s Dam Dam” is asked to call Idaho Fish and Game’s wildlife crimes hotline at 1 (800) 632-5999.
Callers with information can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if a citation is issued.