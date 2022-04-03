KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District warns of a sudden spike of syphilis infections over the past three months.
Between Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, and Shoshone counties, 81 cases have been reported, up from the 40 infections from the same timeframe in 2021. Investigations into the increase identified local meetups via various dating apps as a common risk factor. Patient ages ranged from 20 to 60 years old.
PHD recommends getting tested for syphilis or HIV if any of these risk factors apply:
- Any genital or oral lesions, especially painful ulcers
- Any unexplained rash, especially on the palms or soles of feet
- Sudden difficulty balancing or visual abnormalities
- Numbness in toes, feet, or legs
- Exposure to syphilis in the past 90 days
The PHD reminds us that STIs can affect anyone. Consistent and proper use of condoms can greatly reduce the risk of infections, even in genital ulcer diseases like genital herpes, syphilis, and chancroid. Because these infections spread through skin-to-skin contact, however, it is important to get tested if you're concerned about exposure. And of course, regular screenings with your healthcare provider are always recommended.