COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - There are just three more days until Ironman 70.3 in Downtown Coeur d’Alene. Thousands of people are arriving tonight, checking out the courses, and preparing for the journey ahead.
“This year we have almost all 50 states represented and we actually have 14 countries represented for this half Ironman,” Tim Brosious, Ironman Coordinator, said.
Crews have been setting up for the event all week long, Brosious said.
“The setup has been very smooth. The city has been fantastic to work with and we’re rolling right along.”
The triathlon is a swim, bike, run, and will cover all different terrains including rolling hills, 58-degree water temps, and hilly pathways.
Participants will jump into the lake, swim 1.2 miles, hop on their bikes, ride 56 miles to the southern point of Lake Coeur d'Alene and then run another 13 miles.
56-year-old Scott Harris is from Arizona and he’s trying to acclimate to the weather before Sunday.
“We’re trying to get used to the temperature as much as anything,” Harris said. “I’m 56 years old, I’m just trying to stay in shape and have fun. Anybody can do this. One foot in front of the other. It’s a full day's work and you get snacks on the run and bike. It’s like a catered training session, really.”
Harris participated in the Coeur d'Alene Ironman back in 2011. He says it’s his favorite location.
“It’s my favorite becuase it was my first, and it was the beach mass-start which they've gotten away from. It was crazy 2,500 people starting all at one time. It was something,” Harris said.
The folks at Ironman agree. Coeur d’Alene is a premiere destination they said.
“This is what we would consider a perfect destination for an Ironman race. This race has been going on between the full distance and half distance since 2003. This is a destination race that our participants love, our staff loves, and the city has been so welcoming over those years,” Brosious said.
