COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Ya like jazz? Then here's some good news! The annual JazzNIC festival returns to North Idaho College this February after being cancelled in 2021.
More than 200 middle and high school students will participate in jazz clinics at the NIC main campus on Feb. 1 and 2. The hour-long clinics will benefit both vocal and instrumental jazz groups, allowing local students the chance to gain specific feedback on their performances to help hone and improve their skills.
Clinics will be lead by a host of well-respected musicians. Piano teacher, performer, composer, and music director Davis Hill. Whitworth's Saxophone Instructor and Director of Jazz Ensemble II, Christopher Parkin, and NIC Director of Choirs and Professor of music, Max Mendez, a staple at NIC for 17 years, will all be clinicians for the 2022 JazzNIC Festival.
A live concert at Boswell Hall Schuler Performing Arts Center is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. NIC Jazz Ensemble and Cardinal Voices, NIC's new commercial and popular music ensemble, will be performing. The concert is free and open to the public!
For more information about the JazzNIC Festival, call NIC Director of Bands Bryan Hannaford at (208) 769-3258 or email bryan.hannaford@nic.edu; or call Cardinal Voices Director Max Mendez at (208) 769-3275 or email mjmendez@nic.edu.