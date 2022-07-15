POST FALLS, Idaho- A jury in Kootenai County returned a verdict Friday afternoon in the case of the man who opened fire at a Post Falls gas station in late 2021.
31-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without consent.
The shooting sent two people to the hospital.
Court documents later revealed additional aspects of the incident. After fleeing from the gas station Sterkel pulled up next to a BNSF worker, chambered his rifle, pointed it at the man, and demanded his keys. Sterkel then retrieved his belongings and his dog from the gold Ford he'd been driving, took the worker's Dodge Ram, and drove away.
In the report, an officer states he found a brass shell case that had ejected from the rifle when Sterkel had pointed it at the man.
Kootenai County deputies were eventually able to detain Sterkel after armored SWAT vehicles pinned the truck he was driving from either side to disable it.
Sterkel's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m.