KAMIAH, Idaho - Around 5 a.m. on April 9, Lewis County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle accident on US 12 near mile marker 58.
Crews on scene found a rolled truck belonging to Kamiah Fire-Rescue volunteer, Bodie Norman. Despite extensive damage to the vehicle, FF Norman had only minor injuries from the crash, crediting his seatbelt and vehicle's airbags for minimizing harm.
FF Norman refused medical evaluation or transportation to a hospital for treatment. He was off-duty at the time of the accident.
In an effort to remain transparent, FF Norman and first responders agreed releasing his name in relation to the crash was prudent.
KFR and his family say they are grateful he is okay and had the foresight to buckle up.