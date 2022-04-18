Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Patch KCSO

HAYDEN, Idaho - Residents near the intersection of Ramsey Road and Honeysuckle Avenue in Hayden were asked to evacuate their homes Monday morning after a suspicious package was found lying in the road. 

Nearby Atlas Elementary School was notified and roads were blocked off. 

Kootenai County deputies used a remote-controlled robot to inspect the package and find out what it contained. They determined that it was not a threat to the public.

Residents have returned to their homes and roads have been reopened. 

