Deputies save man from lake

HAYDEN, Idaho - Three Kootenai County sheriff's deputies made a daring rescue Thursday night when a 91-year-old man drove his truck down a boat launch directly into the cold waters of Hayden Lake. 

Fortunately, a deputy was conducting patrols near the launch at the time and witnessed the event take place. He called for reinforcements and a dive team, two more deputies arrived within minutes. 

Deputies Ragan, Perry and Cox wasted no time jumping into the water after the truck. The truck continued on its path deeper into the 37-degree water while deputies attempted to get inside.

Eventually, deputies freed the man, later identified as Henry W. Scheller of Coeur d'Alene. He was taken to Kootenai Health for hypothermia. 

After investigating, it was determined that alcohol was not a factor. Scheller was just confused and lost, according to the sheriff's department. 

