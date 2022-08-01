HAYDEN, Idaho - On Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., Kootenai County's Sheriff Norris will host a town hall at the Office of Emergency Management.

Described as a "community conversation with your sheriff," Norris says he hopes to address several issues facing the community while inviting discussion and feedback from attendees.

"This dialog will address several social and regional issues as we work together to ensure our quality of life moving forward," states the release.

Norris says topics to be covered include local procedures and training used by law enforcement when responding to active threats, Second Amendment concerns, and high profile events affecting public safety. Norris also hopes to discuss " some of the challenges facing our community due to our common border with Washington State."

All Kootenai County residents are encouraged to attend, and community input is vital to future responses to these issues, Norris says.