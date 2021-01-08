KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is warning about scam callers impersonating Deputies or other staff.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the scammers were asking for donations for Sheriff Robert Norris and the Sheriff's Office. Residents have also reported the scammers claim they have warrants or seek personal information about citizens and their families.
Investigators say some of the calls appeared to come from the Sheriff’s Office phone number and in several instances, the actual name of a Deputy was used.
If you are contacted by someone representing themselves as a Kootenai County Deputy asking for personal information or money, you are asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at (208) 446-1300.
It is helpful to have the number from which the scammers called, the name provided, and what they said or requested.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said they will never contact someone and request that they pay for court fines in the form of gift cards or other instruments.
If you are concerned about a local warrant, you can check online here. However, If you do have a warrant, Deputies said they will contact you in person.
