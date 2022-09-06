COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Board of Commissioners will host a meeting with the mayors in the county to discuss impact fees on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.
Kootenai County has experienced historic levels of growth in recent years. County commissioners are trying to establish mechanisms that will allow growth to "pay for itself," in order to reduce pressure on existing taxpayers.
Many cities already collect impact fees, and are currently considering the collection of impact fees for Fire and EMS districts.
Kootenai County is currently evaluating the adoption of impact fees for the County Sheriff, Jail and Parks & Waterways. Growth will create a demand for additional tax revenue to ensure there isn't a decrease in the level of service as growth occurs.
To that end, county commissioners want to discuss having each of the cities collect county impact fees at the point of building permits for new development in each city.