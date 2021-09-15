COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai Health is being recognized for nursing excellence for the fourth consecutive time this year with a reaffirmed designation of the Magnet recognition.
The Magnet Recognition Program is awarded to health care organizations for "quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practice."
Kootenai Health is one of 563 hospitals in the world to receive the Magnet recognition. And one of 127 to receive it four times.
“We are honored and excited to receive Magnet status,” said Kootenai Health CEO, Jon Ness. “This achievement is a validation of the professionalism, teamwork, and compassionate patient care Kootenai Health is known for.”