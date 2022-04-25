LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Sunday evening.
Kazmira Swanson was last seen in the area of 419 22nd Ave, near Northwest Children's Home. She was believed to be walking towards the veteran's home.
Kazmira has a cognitive disability and functions at around the level of an 8-year-old, according to police.
She is 5'1" tall, around 100 pounds and has long brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing brown knee-high boots, a black leather jacket and may be carrying an MP3 player.
If you've seen Kazmira or know where she might be, contact Lewiston police at (208) 746-0171 or contact your local law enforcement agency.