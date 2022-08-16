ST. ANTHONY, Idaho - Lori Vallow appeared before a Fremont County judge for a motion hearing Tuesday. 

Vallow's defense team said they "just want a fair trial," and asked the judge to split two conspiracy charges against Vallow.

The defense team argued the charges were "oddly" constructed and likely to confuse a jury. 

Judge Steven Boyce ruled he would consider the motion at a later date. 

The State of Idaho is seeking the death penalty for Vallow for the murders of her children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell also face charges for the murder of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell. 

Both pleaded not guilty to all counts against them.

Their trial is set to start in January. 

