ST. ANTHONY, Idaho - Lori Vallow appeared before a Fremont County judge for a motion hearing Tuesday.
Vallow's defense team said they "just want a fair trial," and asked the judge to split two conspiracy charges against Vallow.
The defense team argued the charges were "oddly" constructed and likely to confuse a jury.
Judge Steven Boyce ruled he would consider the motion at a later date.
The State of Idaho is seeking the death penalty for Vallow for the murders of her children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell also face charges for the murder of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.
Both pleaded not guilty to all counts against them.
Their trial is set to start in January.